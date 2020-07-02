He said he was rather admitted yesterday at the isolation center at Korle Bu but has since been discharged.

Reports surfaced on Wednesday that Mr. Ahenkorah and NPP’s campaign manager for the 2020 general elections, Peter Mac Manu were under ICU after contracting the Coronavirus.

Carlos Ahenkorah

However, in a statement, Mr. Ahenkorah, who is also the MP for Tema West Constituency, said he was never in any ICU and was actually discharged this morning.

“I must categorically state that I am not in ICU neither am I in Korle Bu at the moment,” a section of the statement said.

Read the full statement below:

My attention has been drawn to messages circulating on social media to the effect that I am in ICU after testing positive to COVID-19 sending worrying signals and misinformation to my well-wishers and party faithful.

I must categorically state that I am not in ICU neither am I in Korle-Bu at the moment. I was admitted for an overnight review on my COVID status at the ISOLATION CENTER in Korle-Bu yesterday around 5 pm and discharged at 11 am this morning.

I have not in any way been taking ill or suffer any serious break down to send me into ICU.

I ask all and sundry to disregard this hollow speculation and confirm I’m as fit as I use to be.

Thank you!