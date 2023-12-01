ADVERTISEMENT
Cash withdrawals to be pegged at GHC1,000 starting Dec, 1 - Momo agents

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Starting December 1, Mobile Money agents nationwide will enforce a temporary restriction on cash withdrawals, limiting transactions to a maximum of GH¢1,000.

momo-vendors
momo-vendors

This measure, as outlined in a joint statement by four MoMo Associations NOMAAG, MOMAG, MMAAG, and ABAG is intended to highlight concerns about fair compensation for agent services.

The associations clarified that this step is not meant to inconvenience customers but aims to draw attention to ongoing issues regarding insufficient compensation, however, If there is no favorable adjustment within a month, further action plans may be implemented.

“During this period, we will continue to actively engage with service providers to address the commission review concerns raised. If, within one month, there is no favorable adjustment, we will regrettably have to implement further action plans.”

The association has called on stakeholders, including customers to support fair compensation for MoMo agents emphasizing the need for a sustainable business model that ensures equitable compensation for all involved parties to secure the future of MoMo services in Ghana.

Reymond Awusei Johnson

