RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Cease your mining operations in the Tano Forest – Lands Minister orders Chairman Wontumi’s company

Evans Annang

The Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor has with, immediate effect, ordered the Forestry Commission to stop Akonta Mining Company from operating in the Tano Nimiri Forest Reserve.

Samuel Abu Jinapor
Samuel Abu Jinapor

According to a statement issued by the Public Affairs of the Ministry on Friday, September 30, 2022, the Company owned by the ruling New Patriotic Party Chairman for Ashanti Region, Antwi Boasiako alias Wontumi has been engaging in mining activities in the forest without a permit.

Read Also

“The attention of the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources has been drawn to publications about certain operations by Akonta Mining Limited in the Tano Nimiri Forest Reserve in the Amenfi West Municipality in the Western Region.

“Records available to the Ministry shows that while Akonta Mining Ltd has a mining lease to undertake mining operations in some parts of Samreboi, outside the Forest Reserve, the company has no mineral right to undertake any mining operations in the Tano Nimiri Forest Reserve,” the statement said.

Abu Jinapor
Abu Jinapor Pulse Ghana

According to the Ministry, while Akonta Mining Company had applied for a permit to mine in the said forest reserve, the Minister had yet to give approval to any such application hence rendering the activities of the firm in the said forest reserve illegal.

“Our records show that Akonta Mining Ltd, on 25 August, 2022, applied for a Mining Lease to undertake mining operations in the said Forest Reserve. By a Ministerial Directive, all reconnaissance, prospecting and/or exploratory activities in Forest Reserves in the country are suspended, except in exceptional circumstances. Although this directive does not affect mining in Forest Reserves, Akonta Mining Limited’s application has not been determined. Accordingly, any alleged activity being undertaken by the company in the Forest Reserve is illegal.

“The Hon. Minister for Lands and Natural Resources has, therefore, directed the Forestry Commission to, forthwith, ensure that the company does not carry out any operation in the Forest and to take the necessary action against any person found culpable in this matter,” the statement added.

The practice of galamsey activities contributes tremendously to the local economy of the communities within which the practice is conducted.

The number of galamseyers in Ghana is unknown but believed to be from 20,000 to 50,000, including thousands from China.

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Agya Koo

Kwame Nkrumah didn’t achieve anything; Akufo-Addo is better than him – Agya Koo

The suspected Chief and the deceased

Chief in Mankessim murder case is alive – Police

Floods

Video: Heavy rainfall destroys properties at Bantama

Hopeson Adorye NPP

NDC paid those who booed Akufo-Addo ¢120 each – Hopeson Adorye