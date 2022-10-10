RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Cedi depreciation: Cost of doing business high as traders in Kumasi lock up shops to protest

Emmanuel Tornyi

Traders at the Kumasi Central Market are protesting in the Ashanti Region.

Shop closed
Shop closed

The aggrieved traders have closed down their shops to protest what they described as 'killer taxes' and the continuous depreciation of the Ghana cedi against major trading currencies in the country.

Read Also

Most of the locked-up shops had red bands tied on them as traders said the protest will last for three days.

The traders are kicking against a decision by the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) to station their officers at each shop to record Value Added Tax (VAT) on products they sell.

This development of the GRA going to shops and malls has been going on for months.

The aggrieved traders argued that they are overburdened with taxes which impede efficient revenue collection and general activities.

Shop closed
Shop closed Pulse Ghana

They have also threatened to boycott business-related activities if more practical methods are not applied in running the revenue collection system y the GRA.

As of Saturday, October 8, 2022, forex bureaus are selling the Ghana cedi to the dollar at ¢11.2 to $1 on the retail market.

The cost of operations of businesses, particularly manufacturing, will go up and consequently trigger increases in prices of some goods on the market, and for that matter inflation.

Some operators of the forex bureau said the recent action by the Bank of Ghana has yielded little return.

Emmanuel Tornyi Emmanuel Tornyi
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Toddler beaten

Man who abused 3-year-old child mercilessly in viral video arrested

The man abusing the toddler

Police place GHC2K bounty on man abusing toddler in viral video

Aprede-crash-

E/R: Six persons confirmed dead in Aprede fatal accident

Israel Acheampong

Ghanaian University graduate builds social media App