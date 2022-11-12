Cedi Depreciation: Stop 'Black Market' Operators, use them as scapegoats - Nana Yaa Jantuah

Nana Yaa Jantuah stressed the need on Gov't to eliminate the black market from the financial space to arrest the pace at which the cedi loses its value against major foreign currencies.

Speaking on Original FM 91.9 she said “The BoG should use ‘Black Market’ operators as a scapegoat, once they are arrested to trace the link that these operators are having with the banks,”

Pulse Ghana

“As you hear public commentators and commentators of the Bank of Ghana itself say, it is still the black market that is driving both the supply as well as the rate of our foreign exchange transactions.

“That for me is completely unacceptable and we have to find a way to work together to drive the black market out of business,”