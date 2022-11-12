RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Cedi Depreciation: Stop 'Black Market' Operators, use them as scapegoats - Nana Yaa Jantuah

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Nana Yaa Jantuah, the General Secretary of the Convention People’s Party (CPP), has expressed worry about the illegal activities of the black currency market which has significantly contributed to the depreciation of the Cedi against major trading currencies.

Nana Yaa Jantuah
Nana Yaa Jantuah

According to her, the situation where the parallel market was driving the supply and rate of foreign exchange transactions was unacceptable, and no effort must be spared to rein in that situation to curb the currency crisis around the Cedi.

Recommended articles

Nana Yaa Jantuah stressed the need on Gov't to eliminate the black market from the financial space to arrest the pace at which the cedi loses its value against major foreign currencies.

Speaking on Original FM 91.9 she said “The BoG should use ‘Black Market’ operators as a scapegoat, once they are arrested to trace the link that these operators are having with the banks,”

Black Market Operators
Black Market Operators Pulse Ghana

“As you hear public commentators and commentators of the Bank of Ghana itself say, it is still the black market that is driving both the supply as well as the rate of our foreign exchange transactions.

“That for me is completely unacceptable and we have to find a way to work together to drive the black market out of business,”

She urged the Central Bank to engage the services of the BNI to trace the supply of some of the foreign currencies that get to the black market to stop the supply from the source.

Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Ghanaian YouTuber Ama Governor

Ghanaian YouTuber's call to Bar put on hold for 'lacking good character'

Michael-Nyinaku

BEIGE Bank’s CEO hit with new charges of theft, money laundering

Internet data charges to increase on Monday – MTN announces

Internet data charges to increase on Monday – MTN announces

Doctor

90% of doctors want to leave Ghana for greener pastures — Survey