The event, which was held at the Labadi Beach Hotel to celebrate change-makers, followed all the prescribed anti-COVID 19 protocols set by the government without losing its class and ethos.

The special guest of honor, Mama Francisca, delivered a speech on the need for humanitarian works to support the less privileged and make Ghana a better place.

She cautioned Ghanaians to strive for peace in the upcoming December 7 general elections as Ghana needs peace.

She emphasized the need for peace that wasn't of the grave and the security of the slave but of genuine peace that made life on earth worth living, peace for all persons, and for all-time.

Humanitarian Awards Ghana

The world-class setup and jaw-dropping performances from some of Ghana's finest musicians and talents made the event memorable.

The stage was set ablaze by sterling performances by talents such as Dada Kwaku (Dada K), Gospel ministers Bernice Offei, Paa Sammy, Nakeeyat Dramani Sam (Nakeeyat The Poets), Rhymesonny (Poet), Comedian Hogan and Derrick Baah (Live Painting).

The event was hosted by two of Ghana's top event hosts—Kwesi Kwatia and Eva Adonoo — who had such amazing chemistry on stage.

Humanitarian Awards Ghana

Honorary Award receivers

Prof. Kofi Agyekum

Acting Dean, School of Performing Arts (SPA) University of Ghana, Legon.

H.E. Dr. Ameena Ali

(Executive Director: women empowerment and development, International Human Rights Commission (IHRC))

Ibrahim Oppong-Kwarteng

(ExecutiveDirector, Crime Check TV, The Ambassador ExtraordinaireofGhanaPrisons)

Oheneyere Gifty Anti

CEO of GDA Media.

Multiple award-winning broadcast journalist and a well-respected motivational speaker.)

Jonathan Osei Owusu

(Executive Director: POS Foundation)

Cecilia Senoo

(Executive Director, Hope For Future Generations, Board Member: National population council )

Francis Asong

(Executive Director, Voice Ghana)

Stacy Amoateng

(CEO, Restoration with Stacy )

Kofi Amoah

( Founder: On the Road Social Development and Humanitarian Journalist)

Richard Offei

(President of Richoff Disability Sport and Education Foundation and Ghana Amputees F. BL Club Association)