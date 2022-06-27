He donated an undisclosed amount and said the gesture was a token to assist the family and also an act to console them from their loss.

The victims, identified as Nana Amo, 8 and Nana Boadi, 5, could not escape from the room when the fire broke out.

EZ Street Records, music distributing, publishing, and talent management company, has been set up to invest in music talents ready to excel with their craft.

In a recent meeting with ace broadcaster Bola Ray, CEO Pryme said he is back in Ghana to help upcoming music talents and contribute his might to Ghana’s development.

Mr. Pryme said, "EZ Street Records was inspired by his experiences during his time as a musician signed to one of the sub-division labels of Atlantic Music, where he also worked as an intern responsible for brand management, etc."

CEO Pryme started as a musician. He was signed to one of the subdivisions of Atlanta Music Records. He has worked on a couple of mixtapes and EPs and has songs with renowned music stars like French Montana, Gucci Mane, 50 Cent, Fat Joe and a lot of popular American hip-hop stars.

Due to his passion for music, he has set up the EZ Street record label to invest in music talents ready to excel with their craft.