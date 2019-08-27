The much-anticipated Chale Wote Street Art Festival saw thousands of people throng James Town in the Greater Accra Region.

The arts festival brought together industry players including artists, musicians, community activists, writers, designers and students to showcase their God giving talent and discuss ways to develop the arts industry.

The purpose of the festival is to promote the exhibition of alternative art in Ghana and to nurture an appreciation for different kinds of art among Ghanaians.

Here are some photos from the 2019 Chale Wote street art festival.