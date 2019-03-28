According to her, the Challa language among half of the world's languages risks extinction by 2050 as predicted by UNESCO.

She made this known at a conference on the theme 'Reviving the Challa Dialect'.

According to her, as a measure to support the speaking of the language and sustain it, she encouraged the Challa youth to settle with other young ones who could speak the language so that it can be voluntarily passed onto their generations.

She took the opportunity to explain the developmental advantages that comes with the use of one's mother tongue.

Rev. Dr. Richard Osei-Asante on his part revealed the church's willingness to promote the Challa language through various engagements including conferences, workshops and regular meetings.

Rev. Eric Aidoo-Sekyi taking his turn on the podium noted that it was the responsibility of every gospel minister to promote the sustenance of all languages hence their resolve to 'revive' the challa language.

The Paramount Chief of Challa Traditional Area, Juojane Chedere Addo Kenewu II and the Chief of Nkwanta, Juo Chadanso Ababio III through their representative, Juo Okuntey Akane I, Chief of Kabite expressed their profound gratitude to the Assemblies of God for their desire to revive the Challa language and assured their readiness to partner any organization or individual to develop the Challa indegenous area through legally and morally accepted means.

The conference was attended by representatives of various youth groups and elders of Challa people all over the country and graced by Rev. Stephen Osei, and Mr. Mohammed Atakora representing the Member of Parliament for Nkwanta South.

Participants were also thrilled by a song by Dr. Sapale, an upcoming musician who vowed to place Challa on the continent through music.

What you need to know about the Challa people

Categorized under the Gur group of languages with Sissala, Kusaa, Delo, Kotokoli (tem), Walaa,Chakali, etc., the total population of Challa currently stand at an approximately 28,500 people living in Ghana mainly in Odomi, Keri, Agou1 and Agou2, Nbowura (Joadigbe), Kabiti, Nkwanta, Dekpalitie,

Kpandai, Accra, Kumasi, Salaga, Koforidua, Nkawkaw, Ho, Swedru, Samankese, Cement, Dodi Papase, Ahamansu, Yendi and Senchi. Challa people who have had little documentation in the history of Ghana are the traditional rulers of the following Towns and Villages; Nkwanta, Kabite, Agou1 and 2, Keri, Odomi, Dekpalitie all in Oti Region and Mbowura (Joadigbe) in the Northern Region. Challa people are known to be peaceful and successful indigenous tribesmen found mainly in Ghana, Benin, Togo and Nigeria where majority of the people can be found.

According to National President of the Challa Youth Association, Mr. Mohammed Asanyo, despite their immense contribution to National Development little has been done by the government to take advantage of the cultural prowess they possess as minority group to promote tourism and thanked the Assemblies of God for taking such initiative of reviving the language.

That notwithstanding, the event was used to announce the launching of a website dedicated to the language of challa, history, the rich culture and many more.

He revealed that there are story books in Challa language that can be obtained to study the Challa Language and stated that the conference will be replicated in all regional Capitals of the country.

Credit: Achinake Fataw