Accra-based Citi FM exclusively reports that this was contained in the charge sheet read by the prosecutor.

The Menzgold CEO is said to have fired the warning shots in a bid to disperse aggrieved customer who besieged his home to demand their locked-up cash.

Over 90 Menzgold customers were arrested after protesting at NAM1's house

Last Wednesday, some aggrieved Menzgold customers stormed NAM1’s house at Trasacco to demand their locked-up investments.

Sounds of gunshots were subsequently heard in the vicinity as the customers gathered at the main gate of the house.

The Communications Director of the defunct gold dealership firm, Nii Armah Amarteifio, later denied that NAM1 fired the gun shots.

Embattled CEO of Menzgold, Nana Appiah Mensah

However, it has now emerged, per the charge sheet, that NAM1 actually fired warning shots to disperse the protesting customers.

Meanwhile, over 90 of the customers who stormed the Menzgold CEO’s house were arrested by the police.

They were subsequently charged with unlawful entry and offensive conduct to the breach of security when they appeared before the Madina district magistrate court.

Some of the accused pleaded not guilty to the charges, while others failed to show up in court.

The case has since been adjourned to February 11, 2020.