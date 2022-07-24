RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

CHASS suspends NSMQ, all other co-curricular activities

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga

All co-curricular activities undertaken by Senior High Schools (SHSs) outside campuses have been temporarily suspended by the Conference of Heads of Assisted Secondary Schools (CHASS).

According to a report by 3news, the decision was taken during the third quarter National Executive Council meeting last Thursday.

The unavailability of funds for the various secondary schools is reportedly the reason for the suspension of all co-curricular activities.

NSMQ
NSMQ Pulse Ghana

“Most of the monies sent to the schools these days are for perishables and apart from the fact that it is inadequate for even the feeding of the students, it is equally misappropriation of funds if we should continuously use such monies for things they are not intended for,” a resolution released by CHASS said, as quoted by 3news.

“We shall do the needful when monies for the specific programs are lodged into our accounts.”

The recent development means activities such as sports, culture, National Science and Math Quiz and Sharks Quiz are all suspended.

Meanwhile, the Regional chairs are liaising with their regional directors and alumni “to forestall any misunderstanding in the stance taken by CHASS”.

Should the suspension continue, though, there is no doubt that the popular NSMQ will be the hardest hit.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

