Check out 3-bedroom compensation for Midland assaulted lady


Out of Court Settlement Check out the 3-bedroom house Midland Loans gave to assaulted customer

Pictures of a 3-bedroom apartment have surfaced on social media indicating that it is the compensation packaged secured for her by lawyer Samppson Lardy Anyenini.

Check out the 3-bedroom house Midland allegedly gave to assaulted customer

Check out the 3-bedroom house Midland allegedly gave to assaulted customer

Patience Osafo, the woman assaulted by a police officer at the East Legon branch of Midland Savings and Laons Company has reportedly been compensated with a 3-bedroom apartment.

The gesture, according to reports, is to deter her from suing the saving and loans company.

Pictures of a 3-bedroom apartment have surfaced on social media indicating that it is the compensation packaged secured for her by lawyer Samppson Lardy Anyenini.

Midland Police Assault Shiashie branch of Midland Savings and Loans closed temporarily

The house is believed to be part of the compensation package as she has also been given an undisclosed amount of cash.

Check out the 3-bedroom house Midland allegedly gave to assaulted customer

Check out the 3-bedroom house Midland allegedly gave to assaulted customer

The intervention by Midland, which has been described by lawyers of the 36-year-old lady as “generous”, is to avoid a civil suit against the financial institution for the punches, trauma and embarrassment she suffered following the assault she went through at the hands of Lance Corporal Frederick Amanor Skalla.

A video of the policeman in an altercation with the woman, Patience Osafo, 36 at the Shiashie branch of Midland Savings and Loans Limited, sent outrage across social and mainstream media.

Check out the 3-bedroom house Midland allegedly gave to assaulted customer

Check out the 3-bedroom house Midland allegedly gave to assaulted customer

In the video, the policeman is seen using an umbrella to hit the woman, who is carrying her two-month-old baby.

The policeman then hit her with his hand and dragged her on the floor. The woman wailed bitterly while she went through her ordeal at the financial institution.

Check out the 3-bedroom house Midland allegedly gave to assaulted customer

Check out the 3-bedroom house Midland allegedly gave to assaulted customer

“Well, to avoid a civil suit against Midlands Savings and in compensation for the punches, trauma and embarrassment, we just closed a rather ‘generous’ deal that removes her from the kiosk to owning a brand new house and from the streets hawking toffee to a woman now with multiple bank accounts,” her lawyer, Samson Lardi Anyenini announced Saturday.

