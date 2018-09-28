Check out all the major local stories that dominated the week

news

The week started on an unfortunate one for the Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo government.

A press conference held by members of the NDC in the Upper West Region revealed that some relief items that were shared to victims of the Bagre Dam flooding have expired.

The items which were distributed by the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) boss alongside Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia in Wa contained expired products.

This led to the fierce criticism of the government as many portrayed it to be insensitive to the plight of the victims.

New Patriotic Party (NPP) stalwart and founding member of Danquah Institute, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko called for the axing of the Upper West Regional Director of the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO).

National Democratic Congress (NDC) MP for Asutifi South, Collins Dauda's home was stormed by armed policemen on Tuesday.

Narrating the incident to the media, NDC's General Secretary John Asiedu Nketia said the police are members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) vigilante group, Delta Forces were ordered to arrest the NDC lawmaker.

"Even hardened armed robbers cannot be treated in such a manner. This is an honourable lawmaker and you dispatch party vigilante members disguised as policemen to go and arrest him in such a Rambo Style. That is the style you adopt to arrest people who do not stay home and others," he said.

President Akufo-Addo addressed the 73rd General Assembly of the United Nations in New York on Wednesday.

He spoke on his agenda of building Ghana Beyond Aid and also the need to change the negative narrative about Africa.

Nana Addo also talked about topics surrounding Ghana health and education sectors, as well human rights protection.

Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu spoke about his frustrations due to the lack of activities of his office since he was appointed.

He said “I am saying this for the public to understand that we have set up an office. We have to organize that office, have the requisite personnel. It does not take one day. The law says 90 days after the assumption of office of the Special Prosecutor, pursuant legislation must be enacted, but as I speak today, I have no legislation so I use my common sense."

He also complained how some of the appointees of President Akufo-Addo are sabotaging his work. He added, ""You ask for information you can’t get it, you ask for docket, the docket cannot be produced. You ask a minister for a record, the record cannot be produced. How do you fight corruption when those appointed by the president who has a vision are not coordinating with the office of the special prosecutor to achieve his mandate?"

Former President John Mahama commenced his campaign for the flagbearer slot of the NDC for the 2020 general elections.

He started the campaign in the Central Region where he met executives of some selected constituencies in the region.

In one of his campaign stops, he said President Akufo-Addo and the NPP have failed to honour their campaign promises and therefore do not deserve a second chance.

The former president vowed that the NDC will teach the NPP what better governance is upon its return to power.