Check out lovely photos of Pastor Mensa Otabil

Pastor Otabil uses his platform to address problems in Ghana and Africa as a whole.
Born in 1959 to Dinah and Lloyd Otabil in Sekondi-Takoradi, Mr. Otabil is the 3rd of five children, and his impact n various spheres including religion, public speaking, philanthropy, and education have seen him adjudged Most Influential Person in Ghana (2015), several honorary degrees, a Millennium Excellence Award, as well as the state award, Order of the Volta (Religion) in 2007.
READ MORE: Pastor Mensa Otabil turns 59 today
Known as one of the most respected pastors in Ghana, Pastor Otabil uses his platform to address problems in Ghana and Africa as a whole - a move which has got him branded as a politician.
Check out photos of Pastor Mensa Otabil then and now.