Check out lovely photos of Pastor Mensa Otabil

The General Overseer of the International Central Gospel Church (ICGC), Pastor Mensa Otabil has turned 59 today, August 31, 2018.

Born in 1959 to Dinah and Lloyd Otabil in Sekondi-Takoradi, Mr. Otabil is the 3rd of five children, and his impact n various spheres including religion, public speaking, philanthropy, and education have seen him adjudged Most Influential Person in Ghana (2015), several honorary degrees, a Millennium Excellence Award, as well as the state award, Order of the Volta (Religion) in 2007.

Known as one of the most respected pastors in Ghana, Pastor Otabil uses his platform to address problems in Ghana and Africa as a whole - a move which has got him branded as a politician.

Check out photos of Pastor Mensa Otabil then and now.