Cheddar faces tax evasion scandal: Owes over GHC7 million in unpaid taxes

According to reports from both the Ghanaian Times newspaper and Asaase Radio, the GRA documents reveal a troubling pattern of non-compliance with tax regulations.

Between 2013 and 2016, Cheddar incurred penalties of GHC15,222, GHC14,492, GHC13,760, and GHC6,526 for neglecting to file personal income tax returns. While he seemingly complied for the tax years 2018, 2019, and 2020, the disconcerting trend resurfaced in 2021 and 2022.

The leaked documents highlight staggering amounts of tax evasion, totaling GHC2,088,228 for 2021 and GHC5,096,536 for 2022. These revelations come at a critical juncture as Cheddar, whose presidential bid is centered on ushering in a new era of development and change in Ghanaian politics, now faces a clear litmus test. The consistent failure to fulfill even the most fundamental civic duty – paying taxes – casts a heavy shadow over Cheddar's credibility and raises concerns about his suitability for a leadership role.