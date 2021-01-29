The direcetive comes on the back of a upsurge in the spread of the COVID-19 virus in Ghana.

A letter dated January 27, 2021 and signed by the Judicial Secretary, Justice Cynthia Pamela Addo indicated that “all Heads of Departments of the Judicial Service are requested to draw up a schedule to ensure that only skeletal staff remain at post at any particular time”.

Furthermore, staff who suffer from underlining ailments such as asthma, HIV and Sickle Cell disease have been asked to proceed on their annual leave effective Monday, February 1, 2021.

Courts to run shift system due to surge in COVID-19 cases

Pregnant women and nursing mother are also requested to take their annual leave, effective Monday, February 1, 2021.

Meanwhile, Ghana has recorded 13 more deaths from COVID-19 infections since the last update, bringing total fatalities to 390, as of January 25, 2021.

The active cases stood at 3,940 after 625 new cases were recorded in six out of 16 regions.

Dr Patrick Kumah-Aboagye, Director-General of the Ghana Health Service, who announced this at a media briefing in Accra on Thursday, said the daily average cases stood at 600.

The country’s cumulative cases stood at 63,883 after more than 757,000 tests.

The GHS boss said it had stepped up Contact Tracing across the 16 regions, with 330 contact tracers in the Greater Accra Region, which managed to contact 8,679 people.