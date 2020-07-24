Justice Yeboah appeared in public for the first time since his quarantine earlier today.

He took delivery of some 100 pieces of waste bins from the Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources.

Deputy Minister Patrick Yaw Boamah presenting the items on behalf of the Ministry said they appreciate the work they do for Ghana.

According to him, through Judicial Service, most of the sanitation officers have been trained and “we are here to support you in our quest to keep the city clean.”

He said this is the first step to many things to come so that you (Judicial Service) could stretch your arms to the other regions.

Receiving the items on behalf of the service, the CJ thanked the Ministry for the gesture, adding that “this is the second time they (Ministry) have come to our rescue and we are pleased this have arrived at the right time.”

Justice Anin Yeboah

According to the CJ “we are not confining all the things to Accra only but we are going to dispatch some to other regions.”

Justice Anin Yeboah said, “We are complementing all you are doing with the establishment of sanitation court to help all ensandry and we appreciate the need to keep our environment clean.”