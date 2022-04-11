RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Chief Justice urges Judges to call cases of senior lawyers first

Evans Effah

Ghana’s Chief Justice, Kwasi Anin Yeboah, is urging judges to as much as possible give preference to senior lawyers for their cases to be heard first in court before the juniors.

Justice Kwasi Anin Yeboah, Chief Justice
The CJ’s directive was contained in a circular issued to the courts and judges.

Justice Anin Yeboah explains his office has noted with concern the practice where this tradition is not being adhered to any longer.

He insists obeying such a tradition affords junior lawyers the opportunity to learn from their seniors.

The directive by the CJ has received mixed reaction from Ghanaians on social media.

Below is the circular;

To all trial court judges:

Observing age-old traditions of the BAR in calling cases in court

The Legal Profession, as we know, is steeped in traditions and ceremonies.

One of the traditions observed is the practice of calling cases of persons whose names are on the roll of Lawyers, in order of seniority of enrolment, notwithstanding the notion of equality at the Bar.

This practice, among other benefits, affords the young Lawyer the opportunity to learn from Seniors to whom they would not ordinarily be exposed to; thus, enriching the whole legal training experience beyond what is taught in Chambers and other places of work.

It has recently been drawn to my attention, that some Trial Court Judges are not observing this practice in court.

Whilst the right to call a case out of turn is not absolute and is exercisable subject to the convenience of the court, for the reasons mentioned above, I would request all Trial Court Judges to strictly adhere to this age-old tradition and resort to inviting applications from Seniors first.

I hope I can count on your cooperation.

Evans Effah

Evans Effah Evans Effah Evans Effah is Editor at Pulse.com.gh. He is a digital journalist, with interest in politics, business and sports. He has over 6 years experience in journalism.

