Chief of Staff Frema Opare threatens to sue Editor of The Herald newspaper

Nimako in a letter addressed to Dogbey indicated that the said publication was defamatory with criminal connotations.

The letter dated Wednesday, August 10, 2022, said "We are instructed to demand an immediate retraction and apology for the malicious and defamatory publication within twenty-four (24) hours upon receipt of this letter.

"Please be informed that we have our client’s firm instructions to commence legal proceedings against you to vindicate her grievances without further recourse to you should you fail to accede to our request within the period stated supra."

It stated that the said public auction that The Herald claimed never took place actually happened and was conducted by Manellis Mart Auctions with payments made to BOST.

"We wish to further state that the Notice of the Auction was published in the Daily Graphic, Friday, April 29, 2022, as follows "Auction Sale of Unserviceable Vehicles at BOST on 06/05/2022 at 10 AM. It is needless to point out that the auction of the said unserviceable vehicles was a public auction sanctioned by the Public Procurement Authority."

"Regrettably, you did not see the need to verify the source of your information from official sources because of your desperate attempt to malign and tarnish the hard-won reputation of our client," the letter said.

The letter added that the said beneficiaries of the auctioned cars had nothing to do with political party affiliation.