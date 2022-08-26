RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Chief of Staff’s Office spent 90% of GHS240m budget on cars in 2020 – Ato Forson

Evans Annang

Ranking Member of the Finance Committee, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson has alleged that the Office of the Chief of Staff spent majority of its 2020 budget on the purchase of cars.

Frema Osei Opare
According to him, the Chief of Staff received a whopping a 240 million Ghana cedis to which 90 percent was used in purchasing cars.

Speaking on Accra based Joy FM, he said such an expenditure has not happened before in Ghana.

Dr Forson said the enormous increase is proof of how the Akufo-Addo administration has mismanaged the economy.

“I can tell you that this amount is not useful, it is just way too much because I am comparing it to the amount we’ve spent in previous years. No government has spent this much before,” he told host JoyNews’ Raymond Acquah.

Breaking it down, Dr Forson said 90 per cent of the money went into the purchase of vehicles.

“90 percent of that money went into buying of cars. In 2020 they used the money to buy V8s”, he said.

Dr Cassiel Ato Forson
Meanwhile, President Akufo-Addo has refuted claims that mismanagement by his administration cannot be blamed for the current challenges facing the economy.

According to him, the country’s financial situation is occasioned by the current global crisis.

“In fact, the big difference that we are having in Ghana today and why we have gone back to the IMF is that everybody recognises it is not as a result of my mismanagement, as was the case during the tenure of the previous government.

“The reality is that there is global inflation, high commodity prices, among others, and all these have been the principal reasons for the difficulties we are having as a country,” he said on Damango-based Pad FM in the Savannah Region.

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.
