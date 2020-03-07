The boycott follows an alleged disrespect for the traditional authority by the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Kofi Adjei.

The MCE has dragged the chief of Berekum, Daasebre Amankona Diawuo II to court after he ordered the demolishing of an old public toilet in the town.

According to the traditional council, dragging the Berekum chief to court was disrespectful hence their decision to boycott the Independence Day celebration.

In addition, the traditional council is accusing the MCE of failing to involve them in the governance process of the area.

“The MCE cannot drag our chief to court and expect us to honour his invitation," a spokesperson for the Berekum queen mother, Kwame Darko said on Adom FM.

The boycott was to demonstrate the power of the traditional authority in the area, Darko added.