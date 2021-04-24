China will soon match Ghana’s cocoa production – John Dumelo

Currently, Ghana ranks only second to the Ivory Coast when it comes to the production of cocoa across the world.

But earlier this week, it emerged that China exported to Belgium its first batch of cocoa beans weighing 500 kg worth about $3,600.

Pulse Ghana

Reacting to this, Dumelo said the quality of Ghana’s cocoa may currently be unmatched but China could soon catch up.

“As the second largest producer of Cocoa, we (Ghana) should be worried China has started producing and exporting Cocoa to Belgium albeit small quantities.

“In a couple of years, our “unmatched” Cocoa will be matched by the Chinese,” he posted on Twitter.

His comments follow that of the Minister for Food and Agriculture, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, who downplayed fears by Ghanaians that China is now growing cocoa in their country.

He noted that the Asian country cannot be a competition with Ghana in exporting cocoa to the international market.

“They exported 450 kilogrammes, not even one tonne. Ghana produces between 800,000 and 900,000 metric tonnes,” the sector Minister said.