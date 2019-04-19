According to him, no Chinese knows the location to any of Ghana's mining communities or reserve, saying it is Ghanaians who introduce them to the trade.

The ambassador's comments comes following growing concerns about the activities of Chinese miners in Ghana's mining communities.

“We don’t know where your gold is. We don’t issue visas too for the Chinese people coming to Ghana. Ghanaians issue the visas," Wang said.

"Ghanaians aid the Chinese to where they can find your gold. Why are Chinese not doing illegal mining in South Africa where there is also a lot of gold...because they cannot do that there and the locals don’t support such illegalities,” he stated.

According to him, the Chinese government would not tolerate any of its nationals engaged in illegalities in another country.

He also called for tightening of the nation’s border security to help reduce Chinese nationals coming into the country illegally.