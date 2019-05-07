Huang, 43, was transporting the wood logs through Tamale when she was arrested.

Speaking to the media after the arrest, the Northern Regional Police Crime Officer, Superintendent Otuo Acheampong said police officers at the Vittin Barrier intercepted two trucks loaded with four containers of rosewood.

He said preliminary investigations established that the Chinese national had no log measurement, no conveyance certificate and no lumber inspection certificate.

Additionally, he stated that as of the time of her arrest, Ms Huang could neither produce her passport nor resident and working permit.

The transportation, conveyance and exportation of rosewood was banned by the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources in March 2019.