Over 34,000 Chinese nationals have Ghana card

He said over two hundred countries whose nationals are in Ghana with a total registration of 161,076, and Chinese nationals are leading with over 34,000 of them registered.

Addressing the press, Prof. Attafuah said China has the highest number of citizens with non-citizen Ghana cards with a total of 34,712 cards issued to them, 22 percent of the 161,007 citizens from 202 foreign countries.

Nigerians constituted the second-largest citizens with non-citizen Ghana cards with a total of 25,873 cards, while 20,110 bearers were citizens of India.

He stated that Germans nationals have 4,329; Lebanon, 4,324; United Kingdom (UK), 4,133; South Africa, 3,194; 2,222; Cote D'lvoire, 2,150 and Gabon, 1,958 cards.

Pulse Ghana

Prof. Attafuah indicated that as of September 15, 2022, a total of 17,163,081 people had been enrolled in the NIA system, with 16,627,326 cards printed, and 15,869,026 cards issued.

This comes after a Chinese national Aisha Huang, nicknamed 'galamsey queen' applied for a new Ghana Card with the name Ruixia Huang.

The NIA explained the circumstances under which notorious Chinese galamsey kingpin Aisha Huang received a national identity card despite being illegally resident in Ghana.

The Authority explained that she had renewed a card she registered for in Nhyiaeso, Kumasi as far back as February 26, 2014.

She [Aisha Huang] registered under the Foreigner Identification Management System (FIMS), the NIA said.

In a statement issued by its Acting Head of Corporate Affairs, Abudu-Abdul Ganiyu, on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, the NIA disclosed that En Huang, as she is known in its system, went to a registration centre in Tamale in August to secure a new card.