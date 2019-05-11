The Regional Crime Officer Supt. Kwabena Otuo Acheampong says the police have tendered an application before the Tamale High Court to get to the man who stood surety for Helena Huang to locate her.

He said the move was in line with Section 104 of Act 30 of the criminal procedures.

Huang, 43, was apprehended while transporting trucks of rosewood lumbers through Tamale.

She was subsequently charged with possessing banned forestry products, but was later granted police inquiry bail.

However, it later emerged that Chinese national has breached her bail condition and cannot be found.

Huang was granted police enquiry bail of GhȻ20,000 and was to report to the police station every day.

However, “the suspect failed to report on Wednesday, May 8, Thursday, May 9 and today May 10; hence the need to pray the court to grant their request to get the msurety to produce the suspect”.

The application if granted gives the police the mandate to declare Helena Huang wanted.