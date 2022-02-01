Choose e-levy or there will be no ‘Free SHS’ and jobs for you – Kusi-Boafo warns Ghanaians

Speaking on Kessben FM’s ‘Amansan Ntie’ programme, Kusi-Boafo noted that the revenue mobilization of the government is very low, therefore, it has created a huge fiscal deficit, and until the Electronic Transaction Levy (E-levy) is passed, the government of Ghana will abandon the programmes it is pursuing.

“So, Ghanaians must make a choice; we don’t like free education, stop employing our children, don’t increase wages and salary, Kusi-Boafo trigger the sacking of workers…and I’ll do so and there will be no E-levy for anybody.

“There will be no road for you, schools will not be built, there will be no payment of tier two for workers…

“Ghanaians want the government to do all these things and as a listening government…it is on the government to help especially people of Apiate so that God will bless us. This is the time we must demonstrate that we are redeeming the country,” Kufo-Boafo explained in Twi.

His call comes off the back of a recent one made by the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta.

Pulse Ghana

He said the country will have to go the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for assistance if the e-levy is not passed.

In a rallying call to Ghanaians to support the levy, he said going back to the IMF will stall all economic improvements the government has made over the years.