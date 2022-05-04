RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

CHRAJ to investigate Serwaa Broni’s allegations against Akufo-Addo

The Commission of Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) has disclosed that it will look into the allegations leveled against President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo by a lady named Serwaa Broni.

This is in response to a petition on the allegations to CHRAJ by policy think tank, Alliance for Social Equity and Public Accountability (ASEPA).

In a letter signed by Mary Nartey, it said CHRAJ is giving the petition the necessary attention.

“Please be informed that your complaint is receiving the necessary attention,” CHRAJ stated in its response.

In their petition, ASEPA said has to look into allegations that the president played a role in a staged armed robbery on Serwaa Broni.

“Among other things ASEPA is requesting CHRAJ to investigate the President on Abuse of Office, Human Rights Violations, and Criminal Misconduct contrary to the Code of Conduct for Public Officers”, the petition said.

“These allegations if proven would be enough grounds to commence impeachment proceedings against the President,” the petition read in part.

The woman, who claims to have had an amorous past with the President alleged in a recent interview that National Security operatives under instructions of the President staged an armed robbery against her seeking to retrieve some private information she had on the president.

READ CHRAJ’s letter below

Authors:

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.

