Christ Embassy: Police pick up church leaders over breach of COVID-19 protocols

Emmanuel Ayamga

The Ghana Police has picked up some leaders of the Christ Embassy Church over an alleged breach of COVID-19 safety protocols.

The Christ Embassy Church came under the spotlight after the church held a mega programme at the Fantasy Dome at the Trade Fair Centre last Friday.

Videos of the event showed thousands of the congregants gathered at the Dome without observing social distancing protocol and minimal wearing of masks.

The Director of Public Affairs at the Ghana Police Service, Sheilla Kessie Abayie-Buckman, said some leaders of the church have been picked up for questioning.

She further noted that some officials of the Fantasy Dome, where the event was held, are also being interrogated.

“We are questioning a number of people including leaders of the Christ Embassy Church and the people who let out the place for this particular event. The investigation will settle the matter as to who organised the event and who sanctioned it,” she told Accra-based Asaase Radio.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Police Service have locked up the Fantasy Dome over the breach of COVID-19 protocols.

The police in a statement signed by the Director of Public Affairs of the Ghana Police Service, SUPT. Sheila Abeyie Buckman said they are investigating what led to the organisation of the event “at the blind side of the police.”

The police also indicated in their statement, they did not provide security for the entire “Pneumatica Night”.

“Police have since Sunday morning locked up the Fantasy Dome and have started questioning leaders of the Church and Management of the Fantasy Dome about the event.”

Founder of the Christ Embassy Church, Pastor Chris Oyakilome, is very popular for his controversial stance on COVID-19 protocols and the vaccines.

Pastor Chris, has launched campaigns against the COVID vaccine programmes.

