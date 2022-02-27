Church of Pentecost offers help to Ghanaians stranded in Ukraine

“Students and other persons at Ukraine who have been able to reach the border countries should please contact the following numbers as soon as possible,” the instruction on the flyer reads.

Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto who shared a copy of the flyer on his Facebook page commended the Church of Pentecost for its kind gesture.

“Very commendable Christlike intervention by the Church of Pentecost.

God bless PENSA and save our compatriots,” he wrote on Facebook to caption a copy of the “Urgent help for stranded students in Ukraine” flyer.

Many Ghanaians on Facebook have lauded the church for extending a “Christlike” hand of assistance to their compatriots who need it desperately in a foreign land.

Ukraine has been under attack by Russia since Thursday, February 24 with sophisticated explosives and guns.

Many soldiers of the two countries and innocent civilians of Ukraine are reported to have died as a result of the widely condemned invasion.