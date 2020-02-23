The exercise which is under the "Environmental Care Campaign", an initiative by the Church of Pentecost to ensure that communities are kept clean will bring together stakeholders such as the Environmental Protection Agency, NADMO, Zoomlion Ghana Limited, Market women, Assembly members and community members to clean and demonstrate the need to keep our environment clean.

The Haatso Area Head of the Church of Pentecost, Apostle Emmanuel Agyemang Bekoe indicated that the Church of Pentecost has rolled out the Environmental Care Campaign for all its church branches to champion and undertake clean up activities to keep communities clean.

He said an environmental sanitation management plan which will include clean ups, public education and law enforcement activities will be undertaken in Haatso and its surrounding communities to sustain a clean environment.

The Corporate Affairs Manager of Zoomlion Ghana Limited, Mr. Daniel Ohene who spoke at a stakeholders engagement to execute the environmental sanitation management plan explained that Zoomlion is providing the needed logistics and waste managers to sweep public places , de-silt drains, collect heaps of refuse, educate the public among others.

He pointed out that the company is providing over one million waste bins to households for easy storage of solid waste.

Mr. Ohene charged stakeholders to propagate the need for households to acquire these wastebins as it will improve upon solid waste collection and ensure environmental cleanliness.

The Bohye Market Queen, Naa Odua Sowah indicated to the stakeholders the need to provide dustbins at vantage points for easy collection of waste at market centers.

She bemoaned improper waste management practices at public places which has become a health threat and charged market women to keep the various markets clean.

Other officials from the Environmental Protection Agency, Office of the Madina Chief Imam and the Assemblies of God Church also took turns to outline their various activities geared towards ensuring that the Environmental Care Campaign is sustainably managed in Haatso and its environs.