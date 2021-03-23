This was contained in a statement signed by the Director of Public Affairs, SP Sheilla Kessie Abayie-Buckman.

The statement said the directive also applies to mosques and other religious bodies who want to hold services in the Easter season.

It noted that churches that hold Easter services must endeavour to implement a one-metre rule of social distancing between congregants.

It added that all congregants must also wear masks at all times, while the place of worship should have fresh air ventilation.

“The Police Administration has revised its strategy for Police enforcement with regards to religious activities,” the statement said.

“Churches, Mosques and religious bodies are expected to hold services not beyond two hours, implementing a mandatory one-metre rule of social distancing between congregants; ensuring that each congregant wears a mask at all times; providing hand washing facilities and alcohol-based sanitisers for all persons, maintaining a register of names and contact details of all congregants; and ensuring that the place of worship has fresh air ventilation, rather than relying on the use of air conditioners.

“We continue to appeal for public cooperation to ensure a peaceful Easter holiday season and wishes all Ghanaians a Happy Easter season.”

The revised security strategy from the Police is in line with measures to prevent the spread of Coronavirus in the country.

As of today, March 27, 2021, Ghana’s active COVID-19 case count stands at 2,410, with 87,137 recoveries and 740 deaths.