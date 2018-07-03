Church thief to spend five years in jail

news

A man who broke into a church and made away with a television set, amplifier and compressor, is to serve time in jail for his crime.

The Juaso Circuit Court has ordered that he should be held in prison for five years.

Yaw Addai Boateng was given the punishment after he pleaded guilty to the offence.

Police Detective Inspector Princeton Peasah Darkwah told the court, presided over by Mr. Yusif Assibey, that the incident happened on June 21, this year.

The Pastor in-charge of the Bethel Presbyterian Church reported the theft to the police and investigations led to his arrest at Oforikrom, in Kumasi.

Boateng told the police that a friend, whose name he only gave as “Taller” had sought his assistance to find a buyer for the stolen items and which he did.

The items, he claimed, were sold to one Mallam at Asokwa, and said he received GH¢50.00 for leading the said friend to the buyer.