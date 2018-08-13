Pulse.com.gh logo
Churchill fulfills the sister’s dream, as she bags first class


Achievements Churchill fulfills the sister’s dream, as she bags first class from Oxford University

Dr. Churchill was recently celebrated as being among the Top Five Entrepreneurs in Nigeria and the Top 100 Most Influential Young Entrepreneurs in West Africa.

Nigeria entrepreneur, Olakunle Churchill has congratulated his younger sister for graduating with a 1st class honors from Oxford University.

He was excited about her academic feat as he had fulfilled his promise of seeing her through the best citadel of learning in London.

In a congratulatory message to his dearest sister, Dr Churchill said “your unchallengeable intelligence has indeed stooped to conquer in the victory. I wish you all the best as you delve into the next phase of your life”.

His commitments to entrepreneurship has gone a long way to improve the economic strength of the West Africa region.

However, Dr. Olakunle has appreciated his loving and caring mother, for the all-encompassing support and sacrifices for the growth and development of their family.

He stated that his mum did everything to ensure that himself and his siblings have a good and remarkable education from one of the best academic institutions in the world, with a vow to be responsible for the kid sister academic welfare.

