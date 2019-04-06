She was promoted to the rank of COP alongside five others by President Nana Akufo-Addo, acting on the recommendation of the Police Council.

Three officers were also promoted to the rank of Deputy Commissioner of Police, two to the rank of Assistant Commissioner of Police, one to the rank of Chief Superintendent of Police and eight officers to the Superintendent of Police.

A statement signed by Sheilla Kessie Abayie-Buckman, superintendent of Police Director of Public Affairs, said the "promotions take effect from 1st April, 2019."

In 2017, the CID was promoted to the rank of Deputy Commissioner of Police (COP).

Her appointment as CID boss drew fury from a section of Ghanaians who believed she covered up corruption allegation made by A Plus against President Akufo-Addo’s deputy chiefs of staff: Francis Asenso-Boakye and Abu Jinapor.