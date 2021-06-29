Court summons Accra Regional CID boss over German woman's murder case

The CID boss has been summoned to appear before the court on July 5, 2021.
An investigator with the Greater Accra Regional Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Chief Inspector Frazier Nutakor has been summoned to appear before the District Court at Weija to explain the murder of a German woman and 14-year-old girl by a 43-year-old Burkinabe, Boigouna Aloys.
The suspect, Boigouna Aloys was arrested for allegedly killing his German wife and their 14-year-old daughter.
According to the police, the suspect used a hammer to hit the head of Claudia Weizmann 53, and sensing that their 14-year-old daughter will report the matter to the police, strangled her to death.
The police said after committing the act, Aloys buried the two in a bush at Kokrobitey in Accra to avoid any suspicion.
But the police exhumed the bodies following a court order.
The deceased were reportedly known to be living together with the suspect since January, last year, until their sudden disappearance.
When the case was called on Monday, June 28, 2021, the Prosecutor Chief Inspector Emelia Mensah prayed the court to invite the Regional CID boss to come to court and brief the court on the matter.
She said even though the case docket has been forwarded to the Attorney General's Department for its advice, the regional CID boss' presence in court will assist the court to understand the circumstances surrounding the conduct of the matter.
The Magistrate Her Worship Ruby Ntiri Opoku's said since the case was first called in October last year, the accused person has not been in court and ruled that the CID boss must appear before the court.
