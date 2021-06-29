Court summons Accra Regional CID boss over German woman's murder case

The suspect, Boigouna Aloys was arrested for allegedly killing his German wife and their 14-year-old daughter.

According to the police, the suspect used a hammer to hit the head of Claudia Weizmann 53, and sensing that their 14-year-old daughter will report the matter to the police, strangled her to death.

The police said after committing the act, Aloys buried the two in a bush at Kokrobitey in Accra to avoid any suspicion.

But the police exhumed the bodies following a court order.

The deceased were reportedly known to be living together with the suspect since January, last year, until their sudden disappearance.

When the case was called on Monday, June 28, 2021, the Prosecutor Chief Inspector Emelia Mensah prayed the court to invite the Regional CID boss to come to court and brief the court on the matter.

She said even though the case docket has been forwarded to the Attorney General's Department for its advice, the regional CID boss' presence in court will assist the court to understand the circumstances surrounding the conduct of the matter.