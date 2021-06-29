RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Court summons Accra Regional CID boss over German woman's murder case

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel

An investigator with the Greater Accra Regional Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Chief Inspector Frazier Nutakor has been summoned to appear before the District Court at Weija to explain the murder of a German woman and 14-year-old girl by a 43-year-old Burkinabe, Boigouna Aloys.

Burkinabe, Boigouna Aloys
Burkinabe, Boigouna Aloys

The CID boss has been summoned to appear before the court on July 5, 2021.

Recommended articles

The suspect, Boigouna Aloys was arrested for allegedly killing his German wife and their 14-year-old daughter.

According to the police, the suspect used a hammer to hit the head of Claudia Weizmann 53, and sensing that their 14-year-old daughter will report the matter to the police, strangled her to death.

The police said after committing the act, Aloys buried the two in a bush at Kokrobitey in Accra to avoid any suspicion.

But the police exhumed the bodies following a court order.

The deceased were reportedly known to be living together with the suspect since January, last year, until their sudden disappearance.

When the case was called on Monday, June 28, 2021, the Prosecutor Chief Inspector Emelia Mensah prayed the court to invite the Regional CID boss to come to court and brief the court on the matter.

She said even though the case docket has been forwarded to the Attorney General's Department for its advice, the regional CID boss' presence in court will assist the court to understand the circumstances surrounding the conduct of the matter.

The Magistrate Her Worship Ruby Ntiri Opoku's said since the case was first called in October last year, the accused person has not been in court and ruled that the CID boss must appear before the court.

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel Kojo Emmanuel

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

69-year-old woman wrongfully jailed for 11 years set free under Justice-for-All programme

Ama Forson receiving a donation of GHC20,000 from Chief Executive Officer of KAB FAM Ghana Limited, Kwaku Antwi Boahen.

Accra to face 22 days of dumsor; ECG announces schedule

Here are the areas that will be affected by ECG’s 6 days of dumsor

Derek Chauvin sentenced to 22.5 years for George Floyd murder

Student caned 40 times at Komenda SHS for going out without exeat

Student caned (File photo)