The young girl with her two teammates managed to get Keta Senior High Technical (SHTS) to their first-ever final.
Citi FM boss Sammens gives NSMQ 2021 star Francisca Lamini GH¢5,000
The Chief Executive Officer of Citi FM/Citi TV, Samuel Attah-Mensah (Sammens) has offered a contestant at the just-ended National Maths and Science Quiz (NSMQ), Francisca Lamini, a money gift for her performance.
Francisca Lamini's extraordinary performance at NSMQ has been hailed by Ghanaians.
Even though her school, Keta Senior High Technical School, did not win the coveted trophy, but Francisca Lamini proved to be the discovery.
Right from the regional to the prelims and the final competition, Lamini exalted the image of her school and all ladies in academia.
Her appearance at the NSMQ final was the first for any female contestant in eight years.
She finished the 2021 NSMQ as the best female contestant.
Sammens said Francisca has impressed him and offered the contestant GH¢5,000.
In a Twitter post, he said: "Somebody please find this young impressive lady for me. Citi TV is just blessing her with a sum of GHS5,000. Please retweet until she responds. Francisca you be too much.@CitiTVGH #NSMQ2021".
