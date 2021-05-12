Citi FM journalists arrest "crude, archaic and senseless" - Sam George

He described the arrest of Caleb Kudah and Zoe Abu-Baidoo as "crude, archaic and senseless."
The Ningo-Prampram MP, Sam George, has waded into the arrest of broadcast journalists with Citi FM/Citi TV, Caleb Kudah and Zoe Abu-Baidoo who were arrested by police officers on Tuesday, May 11, 2021, for allegedly filming at the premises of the National Security ministry.
He described the arrest of Caleb Kudah and Zoe Abu-Baidoo as "crude, archaic and senseless."
He questioned why "any public officer be worried about videos of their public activity."
In a Facebook post, he said "The media has been complicit in the perpetuation of these shameless acts of intimidation and today it has come after them sadly. No government, NDC or NPP, should actively be working to shut out voices of the citizenry."
"It is simply unacceptable," he added.
Meanwhile, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Communications Director, Sammy Gyamfi, has condemned the arrest.
"The NDC condemns in no uncertain terms, the arrest of Caleb Kudah and the Gestapo invasion of the office of Citi FM by armed National Security operatives," he said.
He described the arrest as "unlawful and preposterous" adding that "the oppression of journalists and citizens by the despotic Akufo-Addo government must stop."
Kudah was released after more than an hour of interrogation.
According to the management of the station, about seven heavily armed police officers stormed the premises of Citi FM/Citi TV in an attempt to arrest, Zoe Abu-Baidoo, another broadcast journalist, whom they claimed had received files from Caleb Kudah.
The management of Citi FM/Citi TV is said to have intervened and followed the officers together with Zoe to the Ministry of National Security for interrogation after which she was discharged.
