Citi FM journalists arrest "crude, archaic and senseless" - Sam George

He questioned why "any public officer be worried about videos of their public activity."

In a Facebook post, he said "The media has been complicit in the perpetuation of these shameless acts of intimidation and today it has come after them sadly. No government, NDC or NPP, should actively be working to shut out voices of the citizenry."

"It is simply unacceptable," he added.

Meanwhile, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Communications Director, Sammy Gyamfi, has condemned the arrest.

"The NDC condemns in no uncertain terms, the arrest of Caleb Kudah and the Gestapo invasion of the office of Citi FM by armed National Security operatives," he said.

Pulse Ghana

He described the arrest as "unlawful and preposterous" adding that "the oppression of journalists and citizens by the despotic Akufo-Addo government must stop."

Citi FM/TV journalist arrested and freed

Kudah was released after more than an hour of interrogation.

According to the management of the station, about seven heavily armed police officers stormed the premises of Citi FM/Citi TV in an attempt to arrest, Zoe Abu-Baidoo, another broadcast journalist, whom they claimed had received files from Caleb Kudah.