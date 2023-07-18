Claims Dampare is embarking on selective retirement in police untrue - Source

The broadcaster also claimed that majority of Police Commissioners are not happy with the leadership style of Dr. Akuffo Dampare.

However, highly places sources within the Service have denied the claims noting the harmony and teamwork currently being experienced among the top brass of the service has never existed. One of the sources who spoke to us on anonymity said the IGP consciously takes his time to consult and gets the buy in of all commissioners on all major decisions before they are implemented.

“The depth of consultation and the level of team work that is being experienced at the top now has never existed in our recent history. Even as a senior officer, this is the first time I see an IGP take his time to personally consult all Commissioners at POMAB level before every decision is taken or implemented,” the source said.

