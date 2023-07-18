Broadcaster Paul-Adom Otchere on his show on Metro TV last week alleged that the IGP is refusing to allow some officers who are due for retirement to go home because they are his friends while others are immediately pushed out when their retirement is due.
Claims Dampare is embarking on selective retirement in police untrue - Source
Claims that the Inspector-General of Police George Akuffo-Dampare is embarking on selective retirement of commissioners in the Police Service are false, sources in the Police Service have said.
The broadcaster also claimed that majority of Police Commissioners are not happy with the leadership style of Dr. Akuffo Dampare.
However, highly places sources within the Service have denied the claims noting the harmony and teamwork currently being experienced among the top brass of the service has never existed. One of the sources who spoke to us on anonymity said the IGP consciously takes his time to consult and gets the buy in of all commissioners on all major decisions before they are implemented.
“The depth of consultation and the level of team work that is being experienced at the top now has never existed in our recent history. Even as a senior officer, this is the first time I see an IGP take his time to personally consult all Commissioners at POMAB level before every decision is taken or implemented,” the source said.
The source further noted: “Obviously the people spreading the lies don’t even take their time to see the truth or they know but just want to hurt the man. It is completely false that some people are not made to retire while others are pushed out. How can that even happen when there’s already protocol for those things in the service”.
