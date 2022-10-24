It will be an all-boys competitive showdown for the grand finale which is scheduled to happen on October 26, 2022, these superheads will battle for the enviable title as NMSQ champions.
Clash of the titans: Presec, Prempeh, and Adisadel college to lock horns at #NSMQ2022 finale
After an engrossing semi-finals competition on their respective levels, the three jumbos, Presbyterian boys SHS, Prempeh College, and Adisadel College will lock horns at the grand finale of the National Maths and Science Quiz.
Read Also
5-time winners, Prempeh College, secured their place with 43 points against Abetifi SHS and Mfantsipim school who scored 40 and 38 points respectively at the end of the semi-final contest at the Kwame Nkrumah University for Science and Technology (KNUST).
Presbyterian boys came through to whip St James Seminary and Kumasi High with 51 points as against their 35 and 8 points respectively.
The Zebra boys from the central, Adisadel College in a heated battle also slashed their contenders St Augustine’s College and Opoku Ware with 33 points to secure a spot in the finals.
These three giants will, on Wednesday, clash at the Kwame Nkrumah University for Science and Technology and race their brains to claim the prestigious title.
The face-off will see the Ashanti boys, Prempeh College wrestle for their 6th title, whilst Reigning champions Presbyterian boys battle it out to clinch their 7th. Adisadel College will hope high to snatch their second title in the game.
The 2022 National Science & Maths Quiz is produced by Primetime Limited and sponsored by the Ghana Education Service in partnership with Absa Ghana and supported by GOIL, Prudential Life Insurance, AirtelTigo, Dano Milk, Newmont, GNPC, Accra College of Medicine, Academic City University College and Y FM
The broadcast of the National Science & Maths Quiz on JoyNews is supported by Virtual Infosec Africa, Virtual Security Africa, Vita Milk, Cowbell, Alumni by Enterprise Life, Fay Toilet Roll, Ace Medical Insurance, Azar Group, Kings Group Limited, Family Health Medical School, DBS, ZnZ, The Barstow School, KORBA and Pharmatrust Limited.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh