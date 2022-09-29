CLOGSAG blames political actors for infiltrating the public payroll

Speaking at the 5th Nathan Anan Quao lectures on the theme “Abuse of political power in the Ghanaian Civil Service: the bane of National Development,” on Thursday, Bampoe Addo noted that these political interferences truncate the administration plans of CLOGSAG hence called on the government to unaccustomed itself from the activities of the service.

“Our evidence reveals that the so-called ghost names that cannot be identified in the civil service payroll have turned out to be personal assistants of politicians,”

“Ultimately, these interferences lead to a loss of decision making which is very important for the development and progress of the Services and policy management.

“Political interference has also led to the inset of ‘Goro’ boys where cohorts of politicians interfere with services of established government institutions and play roles as middlemen to provide services for the public disregarding the laid down procedures,” he said.

The association further called on the government to amongst other things review the laws of the Civil and Local Services Act, disintegrate the Service from direct political interference and affiliation and avoid the promotion of staff based on political merits.