CLOGSAG boycotts May Day celebration

In a press conference in Accra, CLGSAG said the Trade Union’s Congress (TUC) has neglected the plight of workers and, thus, to register their displeasure, they will not be part of this year’s May Day celebrations.

Dr Isaac Bampoe Addo, the Executive Secretary addressing the press in Accra, today, notified its members across the country to stay away from the TUC’s planned May Day events as the association will hold its own private celebrations.

He said: “The Civil and Local Government Staff, Ghana (CLOGSAG) regrets that due to the recent unfortunate developments on the labour front, we are unable to collaborate with the TUC Ghana in the celebration of this year’s May Day”.

“The association will independently organise activities in all the 16 regions of the country, not the 10 regions, in commemoration of this important landmark in the annals of workers' struggle”, he announced.

CLOGSAG is currently on strike over the non-payment of its neutrality allowance.

According to the group, the payment of the neutrality allowance has not been effected as agreed in spite of official reminders and follow-ups to the Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning.

Members of CLOGSAG began an indefinite strike on Thursday, April 21 over the nonpayment of the neutrality allowance.

CLOGSAG said it has realised that the payment of the neutrality allowance as agreed with the government in a memorandum of understanding (MoU) has not been effected in spite of official reminders and follow-ups to the Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning.