This was disclosed by Dr Isaac Bampoe-Addo, the executive secretary of CLOGSAG at a press conference in Accra.
CLOGSAG calls off nationwide strike
The Civil and Local Government Staff Association of Ghana (CLOGSAG) has called off their three- week nationwide strike.
According to him, “the National Executive Council of the Civil and Local Government Staff Association, Ghana (CLOGSAG) has decided to call off the nationwide strike by its members.”
“The rationale to step down the industrial action was based on the fact that demand for the ministry of finance to direct the controller and accountant general to effect payment of the agreed allowance has been met on Wednesday (11 May). With this decision, the strike has been called off. All CLOGSAG members should report back to work by Monday 16th May 2022,” he said.
CLOGSAG has been strike for the past few weeks over government’s failure to pay them a neutrality allowance.
Neutrality allowance is defined as an allowance paid to civil and local government workers to prevent them from engaging in partisanship while conducting their affairs when they are in their various offices.
Meanwhile, this has sparked conversations on whether payment of the allowance is necessary, especially in the midst of the current economic hardships.
According to the Head of Local Government Services, Dr Nana Ato Arthur, the government has agreed to their demands.
He, however, said that the name of the allowance has to change from neutrality allowance to a new name.
In an interview on TV3, he said: “Both parties government and CLOGSAG have shown a very good faith as far as this is concerned. Government was very transparent…
“…We are pleading with you CLOGSAG, we can only implement that allowance that we say we are going to give to you, forget about the terminology that we call it. Because today, that terminology, that nomenclature doesn’t sit well with us as government.”
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh