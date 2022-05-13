CLOGSAG calls off nationwide strike

According to him, “the National Executive Council of the Civil and Local Government Staff Association, Ghana (CLOGSAG) has decided to call off the nationwide strike by its members.”

“The rationale to step down the industrial action was based on the fact that demand for the ministry of finance to direct the controller and accountant general to effect payment of the agreed allowance has been met on Wednesday (11 May). With this decision, the strike has been called off. All CLOGSAG members should report back to work by Monday 16th May 2022,” he said.

CLOGSAG has been strike for the past few weeks over government’s failure to pay them a neutrality allowance.

Neutrality allowance is defined as an allowance paid to civil and local government workers to prevent them from engaging in partisanship while conducting their affairs when they are in their various offices.

Meanwhile, this has sparked conversations on whether payment of the allowance is necessary, especially in the midst of the current economic hardships.

Pulse Ghana

According to the Head of Local Government Services, Dr Nana Ato Arthur, the government has agreed to their demands.

He, however, said that the name of the allowance has to change from neutrality allowance to a new name.

In an interview on TV3, he said: “Both parties government and CLOGSAG have shown a very good faith as far as this is concerned. Government was very transparent…