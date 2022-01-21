CLOGSAG calls off nationwide strike

In a statement issued by the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission on the suspension of the strike, it said: “Yesterday the government reached an agreement with the leadership of the Civil and Local Government Service Association, Ghana (CLOGSAG) which culminated in the signing of an MOU.

“The agreement granted some aspects of demands concerning their conditions of service with others being work in progress,” it said.

The statement added: “In that same MoU, CLOGSAG, on the basis of the agreement committed to calling off the nationwide strike with immediate effect.”

CLOGSAG served notice that it will embark on a nationwide strike from January 20.

According to the Association, this is due to the poor conditions of service they have been working with.

ece-auto-gen

In a statement to all its members, CLOGSAG said their conditions have been overlooked all these years.