CLOGSAG calls off nationwide strike

Evans Annang

The Civil and Local Government Association of Ghana has called off its nationwide strike with immediate effect.

File Photo
This decision was taken by leaders of the Association after a meeting with the government on Wednesday, January 20th.

In a statement issued by the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission on the suspension of the strike, it said: “Yesterday the government reached an agreement with the leadership of the Civil and Local Government Service Association, Ghana (CLOGSAG) which culminated in the signing of an MOU.

“The agreement granted some aspects of demands concerning their conditions of service with others being work in progress,” it said.

The statement added: “In that same MoU, CLOGSAG, on the basis of the agreement committed to calling off the nationwide strike with immediate effect.”

CLOGSAG served notice that it will embark on a nationwide strike from January 20.

According to the Association, this is due to the poor conditions of service they have been working with.

In a statement to all its members, CLOGSAG said their conditions have been overlooked all these years.

According to CLOGSAG, its unique conditions of service is borne out of the fact that Article 94(3)(b) of the 1992 Constitution bars civil servants from participating in active political activities.

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.

