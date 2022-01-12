CLOGSAG declares nationwide strike on January 20

In a statement to all its members, CLOGSAG said their conditions have been overlooked all these years.

According to CLOGSAG, its unique conditions of service is borne out of the fact that Article 94(3)(b) of the 1992 Constitution bars civil servants from participating in active political activities.

“It is important to note that the institutions whose members are restrained from participating in partisan politics have distinct and enhanced salary structures and other conditions of service”.

“This our request is fair and genuine,” CLOGSAG said in a statement.

The association said it finds the undue delay in finalising negotiations on the conditions of service for its members worrying and unacceptable.

CLOGSAG said its leaders can no longer hold off the pressure being brought on them by the members to declare a strike, which, according to them, is long overdue.

Their intended strike comes after the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) laid down their tools this week.

Pulse Ghana

In a statement dated January 8, 2022, the Association cataloged a number of reasons on they want to lay down their tools.

According to the Association, the members have decried the pittance agreed to be paid as annual research allowance and would want to have the government reconsider the payment of a more realistic research allowance.