Pension funds were initially exempted from the debt exchange program, but the Finance Minister in a recent interview said discussions are underway with labor unions to see how their pension funds can be used to help the government meet certain targets.
CLOSSAG warns; Do not touch our pension funds
The Civil and Local Government Staff Association (CLOGSAG) has warned the government not to go against its promise to include pensioners in the DDEP as part of efforts in reviving the economy.
The union has said it is their responsibility to protect their funds from being cut off.
Addressing workers at the May Day celebration on the theme: Protecting our Pensions and Incomes Now to Avert Old Age Crisis” Mr. Kojo Kakrani explained that, the union was going to work tirelessly to push for good working conditions.
“CLOGSAG is sending a warning signal to all forces, both visible and invisible to steer clear of current pension arrangements as enshrined in the national pension act, 2008 Act 766, let those who have ears, let them hear this message.”
Workers around the globe are today, May 1 celebrating labor day, a day set aside to appreciate and commend the efforts of all workers across various sectors.
