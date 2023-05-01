CLOSSAG warns; Do not touch our pension funds

The union has said it is their responsibility to protect their funds from being cut off.

Addressing workers at the May Day celebration on the theme: Protecting our Pensions and Incomes Now to Avert Old Age Crisis” Mr. Kojo Kakrani explained that, the union was going to work tirelessly to push for good working conditions.

“CLOGSAG is sending a warning signal to all forces, both visible and invisible to steer clear of current pension arrangements as enshrined in the national pension act, 2008 Act 766, let those who have ears, let them hear this message.”

ADVERTISEMENT