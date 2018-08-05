Opuni trial: Cocobod terminates contract of prosecution witness

news

Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD) has terminated the contract of Dr Franklin Manu Amoah, Executive Director of the Cocoa Research Institute of Ghana (CRIG), the Herald newspaper has reported.

Dr Amoah is one of the prosecution witnesses in the ongoing trial of the former Chief Executive of Officer (CEO) of COCOBOD, Dr Stephen Opuni, together with businessman, Siedu Agongo, CEO of the fertilizer company, Agricult Ghana Limited.

It is unclear why his contract was terminated, but the newspaper reports that he is being sent him home for the second time after his August 2015 retirement at age 60.

Upon assumption of office by President Nana Akufo-Addo, the substantive boss of CRIG, one Dr. Gilbert Kwarpong, was removed from his position, and Dr. Amoah, made to replace him, according to the Herald.

According to the pro-opposition newspaper, at the last court session of the trail of Dr Opuni, Dr. Amoah, testified that the CRIG, recommended the use of Agricut Lithovit foliar on matured cocoa to COCOBOD.

He also admitted authoring and signing the scientific report that led COCOBOD to purchase the fertilizer called, Agricut Lithovit.

Dr. Amoah, also admitted issuing certificates on the fertilizer to Agricut, as a prove of its efficacy, leading to its procurement by the COCOBOD.