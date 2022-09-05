RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Code-Like-A-Girl: 1000 girls to be trained in free virtual nationwide coding programme

Evans Annang

A thousand (1000) Ghanaian girls will undergo training in a free virtual nationwide coding programme dubbed “Code-Like-A-Girl”.

The training which is funded by telecommunication giants Vodafone Ghana will last for 12 months.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Vodafone Ghana, Patricia Obo-Nai, announced this during the 2022 Vodafone Skills Fair held in Accra.

“I am so happy to announce that our coding programme is going to happen again this year. This virtual programme will train 1000 girls from 7 years to 18 years. It is a free three-day programme. All you need is a device… just follow our pages. You will get the links to register and we will train you,” she said.

Patricia explained that the project was in line with the company’s commitment to using its resources, expertise, and technology to help the youth gain new skills that will prepare them for the future of work.

She further stated that apart from the Vodafone Skills Fair and the nationwide coding training, Vodafone Ghana has introduced other initiatives such as the Discover Graduate Programme, the Female Engineering Scholarship Programme (FESSP), and internship opportunities all designed to prepare young people for the job market.

The CEO was confident that Vodafone’s investment in these initiatives will offer increased employment opportunities for the youth, as they are equipped with skills in demand.

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.
