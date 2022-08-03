According to the Commission, the allowances will hit the accounts very soon.
COLA will hit the accounts of workers soon - Fair Wages Commission
The Fair Wages and Salaries Commission has assured that the Cost of Living Allowances (COLA) promised workers in the government sector will be paid soon.
Chief Executive of the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission, Benjamin Arthur, told JoyNews that payment will commence soon.
“We are certain that government will implement it. So nobody should have doubts. As soon as possible. Realizing the money in your pocket, we are working on the schedule, and I am sure, maybe in about two weeks to three weeks’ time, government will come out public with the exact date.”
“That has been done “modalities” and it will have to be communicated to organized labour”, he added.
Government met the demands of the labour unions on Thursday, July 14, after initial back and forth over the 20% COLA demand by public sector workers.
According to the agreement reached between the two parties, government and the leaders of the unions agreed on a 15% Cost of Living Allowance (COLA) to take retrospective effect from July 1, 2022.
“The Cost of Living Allowance (COLA) will be paid at a rate of 15 percent of base pay. That the effective date of the payment of COLA is 1st July 2022, ” Employment and Labour Relations Minister, Ignatius Baffuor Awuah announced on Thursday.
The government delegation that met and agreed on the 15% COLA included, the Minister for National Security, Albert Kan-Dapaah, Minister for Education, Dr Yaw Adutwum, Minister for Employment and Labour Relations, Ignatius Baffler Awuah and Finance Minister, Ken Ofori Attah.
