RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

COLA will hit the accounts of workers soon - Fair Wages Commission

Authors:

Evans Annang

The Fair Wages and Salaries Commission has assured that the Cost of Living Allowances (COLA) promised workers in the government sector will be paid soon.

Ghana to begin exporting teachers after licensure exams
Ghana to begin exporting teachers after licensure exams

According to the Commission, the allowances will hit the accounts very soon.

Recommended articles

Chief Executive of the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission, Benjamin Arthur, told JoyNews that payment will commence soon.

“We are certain that government will implement it. So nobody should have doubts. As soon as possible. Realizing the money in your pocket, we are working on the schedule, and I am sure, maybe in about two weeks to three weeks’ time, government will come out public with the exact date.”

“That has been done “modalities” and it will have to be communicated to organized labour”, he added.

Minister for Employment and Labour Relations, Ignatius Baffuor –Awuah
Minister for Employment and Labour Relations, Ignatius Baffuor –Awuah Pulse Ghana

Government met the demands of the labour unions on Thursday, July 14, after initial back and forth over the 20% COLA demand by public sector workers.

According to the agreement reached between the two parties, government and the leaders of the unions agreed on a 15% Cost of Living Allowance (COLA) to take retrospective effect from July 1, 2022.

The Cost of Living Allowance (COLA) will be paid at a rate of 15 percent of base pay. That the effective date of the payment of COLA is 1st July 2022, ” Employment and Labour Relations Minister, Ignatius Baffuor Awuah announced on Thursday.

The government delegation that met and agreed on the 15% COLA included, the Minister for National Security, Albert Kan-Dapaah, Minister for Education, Dr Yaw Adutwum, Minister for Employment and Labour Relations, Ignatius Baffler Awuah and Finance Minister, Ken Ofori Attah.

Authors:

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Okudzeto Ablakwa and wife, Nuhella Seidu

Okudzeto Ablakwa celebrates wife as she bags Master's Degree in Law

Nana Addo with Owusu Bempah

I lie to defend the NPP gov't — Owusu Bempah confesses

Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, Minister of Communications and Digitalization

Quick loan non-payers are evil and corrupt; we’ll find them out – Ursula Owusu-Ekuful

Hon. Adwoa Safo

Akufo-Addo sacks Adwoa Safo as Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection