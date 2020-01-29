In a statement, the GBA summoned the under-fire boxer to appear before its Disciplinary and Arbitration Committee today, Wednesday, February 5, 2020.

The Association wants the boxer to explain why he should not be sanctioned following his unprofessional conduct in public.

READ ALSO: ‘I regret my actions’ – Boxer Patrick Allotey apologises for assaulting spectator

Patrick Allotey

"You are hereby summoned to appear before the Disciplinary and Arbitration Committee of the GBA on Wednesday the 5th day of February 2020 at 1 pm to show cause why you a licensed professional boxer (sic) should not be sanctioned not only for gross misconduct but also for bringing the name of the sport into disrepute,” a section of the statement reads.

Allotey is currently the WBO Africa Super welterweight champion, but risks facing sanctions for his actions.

The pro boxer beat up football fan during last Sunday’s game between Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko at the Accra sports stadium.

READ ALSO: Kuami Eugene meets Kotoko wonderkid Mathew Cudjoe; crowns him the new Messi

Statement from Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA)

A viral video captured him in an altercation with the fan, identified as Michael Siaw, before matters quickly escalated.

After a bit of tussle between the two men, Allotey grabbed the spectator by his shirt and delivered three jabs to his face.

The said fan sustained a deep cut on the eye, with a separate photo capturing him at a hospital to stitch the gashed eye.

Meanwhile, Allotey has since rendered an unqualified apology to the victim.